Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

