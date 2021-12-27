Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 65.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

