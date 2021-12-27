Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 115,391 shares.The stock last traded at $164.77 and had previously closed at $164.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

