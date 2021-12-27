Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 35,422 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.56% of National Health Investors worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $56.00 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

