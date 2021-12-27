Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Unity Software worth $51,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.33. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

