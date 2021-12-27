Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Progyny worth $46,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,442 shares of company stock worth $32,432,183. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $51.47 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

