Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Lamar Advertising worth $49,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

