Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 64,142 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.70% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $45,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

EXI opened at $121.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $103.34 and a 1 year high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

