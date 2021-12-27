Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,615 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2,193.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.52. 76,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.