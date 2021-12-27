Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,206. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.