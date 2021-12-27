Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.85. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

