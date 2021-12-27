Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. 12,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

