Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

