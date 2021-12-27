BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1,037.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

