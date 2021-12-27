Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $628.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.94 and a 200 day moving average of $629.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

