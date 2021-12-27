Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.