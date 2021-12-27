Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,617,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

