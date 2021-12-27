Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

