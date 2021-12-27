Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

