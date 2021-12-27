Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,186.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $162,186.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

