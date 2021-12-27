BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $59.27 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

