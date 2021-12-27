Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.63 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $14.63 billion and approximately $3.81 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,633,196,848 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

