BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0029

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.86 billion and $529.85 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00187591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009576 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002653 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001904 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

