Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

BLDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

