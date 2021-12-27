BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

