BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ZWK)

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF stock opened at C$32.82 on Monday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$24.98 and a 12-month high of C$34.74.

