BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

