Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $330,167.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

