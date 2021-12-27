Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Booking by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,345.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,299.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

