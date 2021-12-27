Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report sales of $124.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.24 million and the highest is $124.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $485.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 152,333 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,931. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.