Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 235.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

