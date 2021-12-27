Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.22. The stock had a trading volume of 259,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,615. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.09 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

