Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

