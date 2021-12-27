Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

CSTL stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. 178,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,835,814 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

