Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

CSTL stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. 178,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,835,814 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.