Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,610. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.