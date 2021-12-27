Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report sales of $89.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 4,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,038. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.31 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.