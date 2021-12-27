Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.45. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

