Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock remained flat at $$3.69 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $440.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.58. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.