Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.89. 4,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $752.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

