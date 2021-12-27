Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Target Price at $4.95

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHOTF. National Bank Financial began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.99 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.