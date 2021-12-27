Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target at $21.40

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLZNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $$20.39 during midday trading on Monday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

