Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $84.18

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 413.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

