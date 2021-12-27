Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $24.83

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of FSR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,972. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
