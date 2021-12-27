Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $24.83

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 436,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,972. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.