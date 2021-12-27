Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.13

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 213,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

