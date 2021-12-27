Brokerages Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Target Price at $23.95

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SLQT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 68,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

