Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

REM stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

