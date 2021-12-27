Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 385.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.23. The company has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

