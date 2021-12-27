Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,485,000 after buying an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 73.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

