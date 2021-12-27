Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.15 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,599,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 116.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

