Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.81 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,473 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

KMI stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.